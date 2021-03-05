LONDON, ONT. -- An audit of the 2018 campaign finances of mayoral candidate Paul Cheng will considered at a virtual meeting of City Hall’s Compliance Audit Committee.

Acting in a gatekeeping role, the committee will decide if the audit results will be referred to the courts.

In his report, Auditor William Molson concluded, “It appears that Cheng contributed $98,508.26 to his campaign and thereby exceeded his permitted contribution limit of $25,000 by $73,508.26.”

In 2019 City Hall received two complaints - that Cheng campaigned before the legal start of the campaign period and exceeded the maximum amount that a candidate can contribute to their own campaign.

In February, one of the complainants, Lincoln McCardle, told CTV News that the limit prevents candidates from using personal wealth as a competitive advantage to seeking elected office.

“It would have made it difficult to compete against that candidate for a lot of people,” said McCardle.

According to the Municipal Elections Act, campaigning cannot begin prior to registering as a candidate.

Registration began on May 1, 2018, but the audit determined that in Dec. 2017, Cheng rented an office inside 536 Queens Ave. and that some of the activities led to expenses and candidate contributions prior to the campaign period.

“Cheng apparently accepted contributions in-kind of $750 and incurred expenses of $23,785.22 prior to registering as a candidate on May 1, 2018,” writes Molson.

Those expenses were related to rent, exterior office signage, creation of a YouTube video and the development of the website paulchenglondon.ca.

Molson’s report admits that the overage is based on the best information available because, “Approximately 45 per cent of apparent campaign expenses were not recorded in the campaign records provided to the external auditor for audit.”

After finishing second in the 2014 race for the mayor’s office, Cheng finished fourth in 2018.

It’s unknown if Cheng will choose to make a statement during Friday’s meeting of the Compliance Audit Committee.

He had no comment about the audit report when contacted by CTV News in February.