

CTV London





All eyes will be on Wiarton Willie at 8:07 a.m. sharp Saturday morning.

The albino groundhog, will tell winter-weary Ontario residents whether it’s six more weeks of winter or if we should prepare for an early spring.

Legend has it that if he sees his shadow, it means more winter. No shadow means an early spring is coming.

Last year, Willie saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Wiarton has been literally shut down because of snowsqualls and blowing snow this week, but the weather looks good for a big crowd Saturday morning outside the Wiarton Arena.

CTV’s Scott Miller will be there and will report on Willie’s prediction, bright and early.