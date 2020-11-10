LONDON, ONT -- A 23-year-old from Lucan, Ont. was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Middlsex Monday evening.

Provincial police were called to the area of Maguire Road near Ausable Drive around 10:20 p.m. for a reported collision.

Police say a pickup truck heading northbound entered the ditch and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the pickup at the time of the crash.

Police have not released the name of the deceased as next of kin are being notified.

Maguire Road was closed until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday while police investigated.