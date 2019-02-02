

Scott Miller, CTV London





To the roars of a capacity, but chilly crowd outside the Wiarton arena, Wiarton Willie awoke from his winter slumber and did not see his shadow Saturday.

Folklore suggests that means Ontario will enjoy an early spring.

The crowd loved the prediction.

Phil Crombie from Wiarton said, “Thank goodness, it’s been so cold and snowy here. We deserve an early spring.”

Up until 24 hours before prediction morning, the roads leading in and out of Wiarton were closed due to blowing snow and whiteouts.

Wiarton received 70 cm of snow this week, so there was an appetite for winter to end early.

Premier Doug Ford make the trek from Toronto to hear the good news.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson says he’s the first premier to ever attend a Wiarton Willie Festival.

Scott Miller will have a full report at six, including reaction from a group of groundhog groupies that came to Wiarton all the way from Missouri.