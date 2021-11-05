Why a swing vote on council is hesitant to support Auburn's highrise near Victoria Park

London, Ont. -

The proposal by Auburn Developments to build a 17-storey highrise faces a political setback.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan tells CTV News London he has reservations about approving the rezoning without an agreement in place to include deeply discounted affordable housing in the building.

“I’m really hesitant on this one,” admits Morgan. “I can tell you if it had affordable housing in it, somewhere in the range of 70 per cent (of average market rent), I would be much more comfortable supporting this one.”

City planners recommend council refuse Auburn’s requested changes to 560-562 Wellington St. because the building’s scale is not compatible with policies including The London Plan and the Woodfield Heritage Conservation District.

The residential highrise would overlook Victoria Park.

The six-year history of the application suggests it will be another close vote when council makes a final decision at its Nov.16 meeting.

The still vacant Ward 6 seat around the council horseshoe creates the possibility of a 7-7 vote, that would result in the rezoning being refused.

‘Bonussing’ provisions are a planning tool that lets council grant developers permission to build a little bigger than current zoning permits, in exchange for including public benefits in the project like affordable housing.

But Auburn’s rezoning request seeks no bonussing.

“Housing affordability and affordable housing in these (highrise) projects is something we are united on, and one of my expectations in projects like this,” adds Morgan.

Mayor Ed Holder appointed Morgan as his deputy mayor last year in part because of his ability to span political differences among colleagues.

In October, however, some councillors criticized the deputy mayor for bringing forward a proposed land deal between Auburn Developments and the Thames Valley District School Board that could ease school overcrowding more quickly in his ward in northwest London.

When asked if he owes Auburn his support on this project, Morgan is firm.

“I don’t owe anybody anything. I judge each project independently. On this one (560-562 Wellington St.) I would certainly be willing to work with the developer to find a way to put housing affordability into that project. In the absence of that -- I’m very concerned moving forward with it.