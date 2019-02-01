

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





A high-priced professional development course pushed one city councillor’s expense account into the red.

Councillor Michael Van Holst spoke to CTV News about new documents that show he overspent his $15,000 annual account in 2018.

“I actually went over by a few hundred dollars, but I had to take that out of my own pocket. Most of that is because I took a module out of a director’s course.”

The 2.25 day professional development course cost $4446.96 including hotel costs.

The course meets the criteria to be reimbursed from his expense account and was approved by the city clerk.

But some are asking whether the expense should have been paid by London Hydro, rather than the taxpayer, because he represents council on the hydro board.

The module he studied is under the chartered director's program offered by the Mearie Group.

It’s described as "customized to the unique requirements of the LDC sector (electrical distribution companies)."

And paying with his councillor's expense account was Van Holst's second choice.

“I asked the board of London Hydro to look at that expense, but because of some heat they got previously they weren't sure about that and so there wasn't a decision forthcoming.”

Former city councillor Cheryl Miller rejects the idea of taxpayers paying for the course.

“It helps him in his position at London Hydro, therefore it’s a hydro expense. I don't want to pay for it as a taxpayer.”

The course included instruction on executive succession planning, human resources and compensation which Van Holst believes can be applied at city hall.

“I sit on the hydro board as well, however I was talking about the CEO of the City of London is what we may see a change in. It would easily pay for itself if you are hiring the right person and paying them correctly.”

Ultimately Van Holst defends maxing out his spending last year saying, “There are two ways to look at the expenses, should you spend as little as possible or should you get as much out of that budget as you can? And being a teacher, I value education.”

Miller disagrees, “I don't know what you can learn in 2.25 days that is valued at $4,000 that is going to help us put in a new CEO.”

It should be noted that current city manager Martin Hayward has not given any indication of specific plans to retire.