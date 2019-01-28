Featured
London homeowners must dig deeper for tax and water bills
CTV London
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 4:34PM EST
Capital budget deliberations ended at city hall on Monday with a 2.7 per cent tax increase for Londoners.
That works out to about $76 more for the average homeowner for 2019.
Some councillors say the multi-year budget tied their hands.
Council also endorsed three per cent increases to water and sewer bills.
So in total the average London home will pay $101 more this year to city hall.
Despite pressure from several unions to pay a 'living wage,' council kept the minimum wage paid to municipal employees at $14 an hour.
The 25 per cent discount on senior bus tickets was restored.
And council did not discuss Merrymount's request for $600,000 to to cover a spike in the number of children needing the crisis centre's services.
The budget will be finalized on Feb. 12.