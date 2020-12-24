LONDON ONT -- North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has provided us with next level technology to track Santa Claus and his reindeer.

The operation will be a little different this year because of restrictions. But, the pandemic won't stop NORAD from making sure Jolly Old Saint Nick safely navigates his way around the world. This is the 65th year NORAD is allowing kids to track Santa Claus.

NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and U.S. command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America. Every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world.

The same assets we use in our aerospace warning and aerospace control missions 24/7/365 are used on Dec. 24 to Track and escort a certain VVIP @NoradSanta NORAD Santa Tracker https://t.co/LMCfnaoQdu @RCAF_ARC — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) December 23, 2020

CTV News London reached out to the fine people at NORAD and we were told that Santa can be expected to be in London around, 10 p.m. tonight. You can track the big man in red to on the NORAD website where it gives you a live 3D map of Santa!

Those who wish to speak with the men and women on duty can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. There won't be as many people taking calls or in the operations room this Christmas Eve because of COVID-19 restrictions.