LONDON, ONT. -- Southside Group and Toys R Us have teamed up to help local children receive toys this Christmas.

On Blackfriars Street Wednesday, volunteers loaded up 12 pallets of toys which will be delivered to local agencies.

"Our families are living on limited means right now," says Amy Bumbacco of Mission Services London."They are seeking safe shelter and have come into our care, and this is one stress that we can take off the table at Christmastime."

The recipients include Anova, Mission Services, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF).

"We are getting four skids of toys today," says Jennifer Baxter of the CHF. "It will kick off our toy drive this year and these toys will go to kids that will be in hospital over the holidays."

Bumbacco says families at Rotholme Family Shelter will benefit greatly.

"It's an interesting thing we do. The toys are set up in a room, and the families book a time so they can shop for their toys. They know their kids better than we do so they can pick out what toys will make their family happy on Christmas morning."

The toys were donated by Southside Group and Toys R US with a hope of bringing awareness for the need to donate during the holidays.