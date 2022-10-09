What’s open and what’s closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday

As Londoners prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and spend time with loved ones, municipal services and most local retailers are also getting ready to close their doors for the statutory holiday.

Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 10 this year, so here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this holiday Monday in London.

OPEN

City of London golf courses

City of London parks

Some drugstores (call ahead or check online to verify hours for a specific location)

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Gas stations

Restaurants (call ahead or check online to verify hours)

CLOSED