What’s open and what’s closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As Londoners prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and spend time with loved ones, municipal services and most local retailers are also getting ready to close their doors for the statutory holiday.
Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 10 this year, so here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this holiday Monday in London.
OPEN
- City of London golf courses
- City of London parks
- Some drugstores (call ahead or check online to verify hours for a specific location)
- London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- Gas stations
- Restaurants (call ahead or check online to verify hours)
CLOSED
- Schools, universities and colleges
- Banks
- City of London offices
- Garbage and recycling pickup
- London Public Library
- Canada Post offices and mail pickup
- Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online to verify hours for a specific location)
- LCBO stores
- The Beer Store
- Shopping malls
- MLHU offices and phone lines
- Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic
- Western Fair vaccination clinic
- Westmount Shopping Centre vaccination clinic
- Storybook Gardens
