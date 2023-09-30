What’s open and closed in London for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

London

    Orange shirts are ready for people to pick up at the Covent Garden Market in London, Ont. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln / CTV News)

    Saturday, Sept. 30 marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, bringing awareness to the legacy of Canada’s residential school system.

    Coinciding with Orange Shirt Day, the day is meant to reflect on the residential school system, which aimed to erase cultures, languages and traditions of Indigenous peoples.

    The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, but is for federal government workers and federally regulated industries.

    Some businesses and city services will be operating, while others will not. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Sept. 30.

    OPEN

    MALLS, GROCERY STORES, ENTERTAINMENT

    Most malls grocery and other businesses will be operating on regular hours.

    The Factory, East Park, Boler Mountain, London Children’s Museum, and most movie theatres and restaurants will be operating usual hours.

    LCBO

    LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday and open regular hours on Monday.

    BEER STORE

    All beer store locations will be open regular hours.

    SCHOOLS

    Schools will be open on Monday.

    PHARMACIES

    Check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation

    CLOSED

    CANADA POST

    There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.

    BANKS

    Banks will be closed on Friday.

    CITY OF LONDON EVENTS AND SERVICES

    All City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2, including City Hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices, and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office.

    There will be no curbside garbage or recycling collection on Monday.

    City of London community centres, aquatic centres and Storybook Gardens will remain open.

    City of London emergency services will continue.

