

CTV London





London International Airport has announced that Westjet will offer daily non-stop flights to Montreal starting June 24.

This marks the third major flight announcement from the airport this year.

The flights, operated by Encore, will depart London at 10:20 a.m., arriving in Montreal at 11:45 a.m., with the return flight departing Montreal at 12:15 p.m. and landing back in London at 1:49 p.m.

This is the third direct destination being offered by Westjet from London, adding to the flight already offered to Calgary and Toronto.

It means London International now offers direct flights to seven Canadian cities, including Abbotsford, Edmonton, Ottawa and Halifax

In a statement, Michael Seabrook, president and CEO at London International Airport, said, "We are very pleased to be able to offer passengers the option to fly to Montreal with WestJet...Montreal is one of our largest markets, and with the addition of this non-stop flight our passengers can be in Montreal in a little over an hour.”

The airport hopes to continue to expand services going forward.