Air Canada has announced that it will be adding daily flights to Calgary out of London International Airport.

The daily flights are aimed at providing passengers a quick flight to Calgary that also allows for getting connections to other Western Canada destinations.

Flights will be operated onboard Air Canada Rouge’s A319 aircraft with a choice of two cabins, Wi-Fi options and in-flight entertainment streamed to personal devices.

The new service is seasonal and will operate from June 24, 2019 until mid-October.