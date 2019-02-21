Featured
Air Canada adds daily flights to Calgary from London
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:36AM EST
Air Canada has announced that it will be adding daily flights to Calgary out of London International Airport.
The daily flights are aimed at providing passengers a quick flight to Calgary that also allows for getting connections to other Western Canada destinations.
Flights will be operated onboard Air Canada Rouge’s A319 aircraft with a choice of two cabins, Wi-Fi options and in-flight entertainment streamed to personal devices.
The new service is seasonal and will operate from June 24, 2019 until mid-October.