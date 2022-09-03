Western University welcomes 5,000 first-year students to campus this weekend

It’s move-in day at Western University.

"I've been here for five minutes and I already feel like I'm a part of the community,” says Brandon Klein, a first-year student from the GTA.

Students are coming to a university at the centre of a public health controversy as they emerge out of the pandemic.

“We certainly have a number of health and safety strategies still in place,” says Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing at Western University.

“Our first year students returning to residence will need to be boosted. We have masks that we're asking our students to wear when in academic spaces”.

Students moving into residence have a two-week grace period to get their booster shot. They can do so on campus at Thames Hall.

Some parents dropping off their kids agree with the extra precautionary measures, others believe it’s going to far.

“It's a hot topic,” says Emma Baker, a parent of a first-year student.

“I think it's overkill when you look at the rules in place in the province and Western going against them. It’s hard for my daughter in engineering in labs to be wearing a mask. Kids are going to be kids they're going to be socializing and living with each other anyway, so what's the big deal?”

Preparations are also underway for O-Week. The festivities received national attention in a negative way in 2021 when first-year student Gabriel Neil died after being assaulted near campus, and there were dozens of sexual assault allegations.

It is a bit nerve wreaking for parents dropping off their daughters.

“We've had those open conversations with her and just you know, try to make or make your socially aware of what is going on,” says Cona Rafaele, a parent dropping off her daughter.

“We've hopefully raised the daughter who can make wise decisions and so we feel pretty confident she'll be okay.”

One new thing the university is introducing across campus is ‘Care Hubs’.

“There'll be three care-hubs across campus that really will be just a one-stop shop for our students to meet with faculty and staff,” says Alleyne.

“They can get nourishment, wayfinding, meet, other student leaders as well. If anyone's in distress, there's there'll be counselors there they can speak to”.

It’s fresh start for these teenagers as they prepare for life’s next steps.

First-year Western University students Eyad Sharafeldin (Left) and Brandon Klein (Right) move into Perth Hall residence in London, Ont., on Sept. 3, 2022. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I'm here for the positive vibes,” says Eyad Sharafeldin, a first-year student.

“Western is known for having amazing people. They’re very outgoing and very extroverted. I'm just here for a good time.”