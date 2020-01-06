Western's Schulich School reveals new dean
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 12:18PM EST
Dr. John Yoo is the new dean of the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University in London, Ont. (Source: Western University)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University will have a new dean later this year.
Dr. John Yoo currently serves as the interim chair and chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Western.
As a surgeon, Yoo pioneered and popularized a technique for reconstructive facial surgery that is now used around the world.
Yoo takes on his new job on May 1.