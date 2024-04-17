LONDON
    • Western named 'academic partner' by Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council

    (Source: Western University) (Source: Western University)
    The Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council has named Western University an academic partner.

    The council said it will work with Western to develop education programs for isotope workers.

    School officials said they have already partnered with other agencies in the nuclear medicine field.

    Isotopes can be used to detect and treat a range of ailments, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.

    An example of a medical isotope produced at Bruce Power’s nuclear facility near Kincardine, Ont., as seen on Oct. 16, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    Follow CTV News