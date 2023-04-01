West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft Hockeyville

West Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday.

West Lorne receives $250,000 for upgrades to the West Lorne Arena along with an opportunity to host an NHL Pre-Season game.

Kraft Hockeyville has given out over $4.5 million to over 93 communities across Canada.

"It's families and communities, like yours, that cultivate the passion and spirit of hockey in Canada," states their website.

Voting opened on Friday and closed Saturday afternoon.