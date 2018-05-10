Featured
Weapon used in Shedden bank robbery
OPP investigate a robbery at the CIBC branch in Shedden on Thursday, May 10, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Elgin OPP were called to a robbery in progress at the bank in Shedden Thursday morning.
Police say a male suspect used a weapon in the incident at the CIBC bank.
The OPP forensic identification unit is processing the scene.
OPP say there were no injuries.
The suspect was wearing a hoodie and they are hoping anyone with information will call 1-888-310-1122.