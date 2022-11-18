'We’ll be ready': Western Mustangs prepare to face Laval at Mitchell Bowl

The outcome of the Mitchell Bowl between the Western Mustangs and Laval University on Saturday will determine who will advance to the Vanier Cup.

It will be the game of the year, with two of the best Canadian teams going head-to-head.

“We work hard here and we’ll be ready for the game,” said Greg Marshall, Western’s head coach at a news conference on Friday.

“This is a team everyone wants a chance to play,” added Elliot Beamer of the Mustangs' offensive line. “It’s a team you want to put yourself up against to test yourself in order to be able to come out of it saying you gave it everything you got.”

Western’s head coach acknowledged Rouge et Or will be a challenge that they will face in reaching the home Vanier Cup.

“We understand how good they are and how talented of a team they are. I expect that this will be a great football game,” Marshall said.

The Mustangs have the potential advantage of being able to play in their backyard at Alumni Stadium.

Laval Rouge et Or Coach Glen Constantin said the team's trip to the region has been smooth so far. As of Friday morning, they made it to Grand Bend, Ont.

“We’re not going to go on the field, we got our installs in, we just need to walk throughout things, it’s more of a focus thing then a physical thing,” Constantin said through a virtual meeting on Friday. “We’re going to focus on what we can do and control and we’re going to show up tomorrow ready to play.”

Marshall added, “The travel to get to Quebec City is not easy; long bus ride, hotels, it is good to be at home. It's nice to be in our routine.”

The Mustangs are looking for their third Vanier Cup in five seasons

Laval meanwhile hopes to get back for the first time since 2018 when they beat Western in Quebec.

“We just got to take them on as we would any other team, trust the game plan and just give them our utmost respect and give them our all on Saturday,” said Daniel Valente, of the Mustangs' defence.

Last weekend, Western defeated Queen's University 44-16, winning the Yates Cup Championship.

Regardless of who wins on Saturday, they will be right back at Alumni Stadium next weekend to play in the first-ever Vanier Cup held in London.