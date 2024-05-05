LONDON
London

    • On the bright side with Julie Atchison

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. Toronto Blue Jays give nearly $300K to southwestern Ont. communities
    2. 'I'm grateful for every new day': $20-million donation transforms LHSC cancer care
    3. In Your Community: Smile Cookies
    4. 'The Last Timbit': Tim Hortons musical coming to Toronto
    5. London's Rachel McAdams nominated for Tony
    6. B.C. composer with debilitating condition realizes dream of scoring movie
    7. Sask. farm welcomes rare quadruplet calves

