'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit

An 18 year old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing stunt driving charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding 150 km/h because they were “trying to get to Grand Bend.”

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, police recently charged an 18-year-old G2 driver from Kitchener with stunt driving after police clocked them at 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone in South Huron.

Police said the officer had to avoid being hit as the driver was passing other cars.

The novice driver’s reason for speeding was, "We are trying to Grand Bend.”

Police however weren’t buying the driver’s excuse, and they were subsequently charged with stunt driving and had their vehicle towed.

OPP once again remind drivers that stunt driving is “not worth it.”