'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit

Police in Huron County have charged an 18 year old driver from Kitchener, Ont. with stunt driving after they were allegedly clocked in at 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone in June 2023. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter) Police in Huron County have charged an 18 year old driver from Kitchener, Ont. with stunt driving after they were allegedly clocked in at 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone in June 2023. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

