Watermain break shuts down William Street in Port Stanley
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 11:41AM EDT
PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- A watermain break has closed William Street in Port Stanley.
The throughway to main beach is being torn up after the break which was discovered early Sunday.
A crew member says once they begin excavating they will know how long it will take to repair.
He added the hope is it could get fixed within a couple hours but they won’t know until excavation begins.
Drivers are using Bessie Street and Maud Street as detours to the beach.