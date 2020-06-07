PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- A watermain break has closed William Street in Port Stanley.

The throughway to main beach is being torn up after the break which was discovered early Sunday.

A crew member says once they begin excavating they will know how long it will take to repair.

He added the hope is it could get fixed within a couple hours but they won’t know until excavation begins.

Drivers are using Bessie Street and Maud Street as detours to the beach.