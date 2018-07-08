

CTV London





An old abandoned west London mansion known as "The Cedars" has been destroyed by fire.

Fire crews were called to the structure off Riverside Drive and Sanitorium Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was engulfed in flames and collapsed.

It was a tough blaze to battle as firefighters had to run lines through the woods to get to the fire.

There is no word yet on a cause or damage estimate. No one was hurt.

Firefighters remain at the scene for the investigation.

Over the course of the past few years, local groups fought to earn the former home a heritage designation.

The stately manor was originally built in 1880.