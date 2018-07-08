Featured
Historic west London mansion destroyed by fire
The Cedars at 1266 Riverside Drive is one of ten properties deemed "on the brink" in the ACO's 2017 List of London's at-risk heritage properties.
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 10:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 8, 2018 11:45AM EDT
An old abandoned west London mansion known as "The Cedars" has been destroyed by fire.
Fire crews were called to the structure off Riverside Drive and Sanitorium Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was engulfed in flames and collapsed.
It was a tough blaze to battle as firefighters had to run lines through the woods to get to the fire.
There is no word yet on a cause or damage estimate. No one was hurt.
Firefighters remain at the scene for the investigation.
Over the course of the past few years, local groups fought to earn the former home a heritage designation.
The stately manor was originally built in 1880.