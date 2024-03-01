LONDON
London

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

    The exterior of the Thames Valley District school board building. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News) The exterior of the Thames Valley District school board building. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)
    A water main break has caused the closure of Wilton Grove Public School in London.

    Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    A statement from the Thames valley District School Board say, “The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”

