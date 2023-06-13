Watches and warnings lifted for the region, fog advisory now in effect

Only a fog advisory remains in effect Wednesday morning after an afternoon and evening of advisories for funnel clouds and thunderstorms.

Near-zero visibility is expected in the London area but it will clear later in the morning.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, sun and cloud is expected Wednesday.

"We've been under the influence of a cold core low in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. It will weaken through Wednesday and slowly drift off to the east. The next weather-maker to move in will be a cold front on Thursday and that will be the next opportunity for showers," she said.

Temperatures for the next few days will be slightly below normal before jumping back up for a very warm weekend on the way.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 9.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.