SARNIA, ONT. -- The forecast is calm, and as a result thousands are expected to turn out for the Port Huron Float Down on Sunday.

But unlike most events, that is not considered to be good news, especially for emergency officials placed on standby.

The Float Down is an unsanctioned event that sees up to 6,000 people floating on inflatable tubes and other such devices down the St. Clair River between Port Huron and Sarnia, Ont.

The vast majority of participants are American, but Canadian Coast Guard Deputy Superintendent Kathleen Getty says many Sarnia and area residents take part.

And all, she says, are taking a big risk.

“It is an inherently dangerous activity. And I’m afraid that people don’t think about that.”

In past years the water currents, personal safety habits and alcohol have mixed with tragic results.

“If you lose air in floaties, where do you go for help?” Getty questions.



Canadian Coast Guard Deputy Superintendent Kathleen Getty speaks in Sarnia, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

In 2014, a 19-year old died during the event, even though they were an experienced swimmer.

For 12 years Getty has been part of the rescue team and each year she has had to help people in distress.

That includes 2020 when poor conditions and fear of COVID-19 kept many off the river.

“People that we’ve had to take ashore and put them in an ambulance. And they never expected to be in that situation -- ever, I am sure.”

Perhaps surprising to some, Getty says many of those taken ashore -- even during a summer heatwave -- are suffering from mild to serve hypothermia.

“The water is deep in the river, so therefore it’s cold. It’s different than when you first launch on the beach and it has had a chance to warm up in the sun.”

Getty says those that insist on going had best be prepared.

“A life jacket for sure. Have an alternative option to staying afloat other than just the floatie. Do not just rely on that.”

Other safety measures include packing ID, writing your name and phone number on your floatie, and, where possible, bring your smartphone. Also, leave the beer and spirits at home.

On the other side of the safety effort is the large number of U.S. and Canadian crews.

They include the Coast Guard from both sides, U.S. state police, OPP, RCMP and fire rescue teams.

Helicopters and boats will be utilized.

The latter will be the only motorized watercraft permitted on the river between noon and 8 p.m. Sunday. Commercial and pleasure boats are being restricted to protect those floating.

Getty admits it's a lot of resources and sacrifices for an event no one recommends or endorses.

She again implores people to just stay home or to enjoy the water from shore.

Tips from the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard for those who choose to participate: