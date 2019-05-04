

The Canadian Press





OPP are asking people to watch out for fundraising scams related to recent flooding.

Provincial police say anyone wanting to support those affected by the floods should research carefully before they make any donations.

Several communities in central Ontario remain under a state of emergency due to flooding. Water levels in the Muskoka River are receding, but are still higher than normal.

Officials are also monitoring First Nations communities in Ontario, particularly around James Bay, that could soon be affected by flooding.