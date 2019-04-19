

With much of Southern Ontario under a special weather statement due to rainfall, one London golf club could be closed for days.

Greenhills Golf Club is experiencing significant flooding on the course. Some fairways, tees, greens and benches are under water.

"It's flowing over the Dingman Creek here. As you can see the whole 10th tee deck and nine green won't be playable for a few days," says Daryl Sinden, the head professional at the club.

"We'll take it day by day. We have to see about the draininage here, but my estimation is that it will be three to four days before we get up and running again.

As much as 25 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall in the London region.

In parts of Bruce County there is a rainfall warning. If the rainfall hits 50 millimetres within 24 hours that warrants a rainfall warning.

Although the ground is no longer frozen, it will still have a limited ability to absorb the rainfall, according to Environment Canada, which says some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas.

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority have issued flood safety bulletins.

At this time, widespread flooding is not expected. “Currently, water levels are slightly higher than normal due to the 16 mm of rain we received on Tuesday,” says Kettle Creek water conservation supervisor Jennifer Dow.

Rain is expected to ease in time for the Easter Bunny's journey on Easter Sunday morning, Environment Canada says.