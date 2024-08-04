FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood

The Forest City Film Festival is honouring local actor Victor Garber with a lifetime achievement award.

With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.

The award will be in honour of his career and connection to his hometown of London, Ontario – which began when he was only nine years old, acting while attending what was Ryerson Public School, now Old North Public School. He was included in programming at the Grand Theatre as a child, before heading off to Toronto – where he secured his breakthrough role as Jesus in the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell, which later led to his appearance in a film adaptation the following year.

He went on to star in theatre productions Sweeny Todd, and Deathtrap, before moving into film and television where he secured roles in Sleepless in Seattle, The Twilight Zone, Argo, and infamously, Titanic.

Not only is his film career remarkable, but Garber has spent much of his life as an activist – being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 11, and spending much of his professional career advocating for fundraising initiatives, and participating in charity events.

Garber still calls London his hometown, and visits often. The Forest City Film Festival will be celebrating this local legend with screenings of some of his films, alongside Q&A sessions with the actor, as well as a grand induction and award ceremony.