‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River

The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.

“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.

Close to 150 people have been searching each day since Anna Bielli,7, went into the river Thursday afternoon near Adelaide and Kipps Lane where her family lives.

Police helicopters, water search and rescue teams, and volunteers have been combing the river since her disappearance on Thursday evening.

Her body was found Sunday afternoon near the area of Perth and University Drive where the river crosses through the campus of Western University, about four kilometres from where she entered the water.

The Thames River where it intersects with University Drive (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“This weekend has been a heavily coordinated effort between the OPP, the London Fire Department, volunteer agencies, London Search and Rescue, Huron Search and Rescue to systematically search both the banks and the waterways as thoroughly as possible,” said Travis.

As of Sunday, the London Fire Department had passed that area of the river, and made its way west to the city limits - however, Travis said teams doubled back and were able to locate the child.

Inspector Sean Travis with London Police Service confirmed the findings on Sunday evening (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“It was just a thorough search process, involving, understanding the river and the currents and relying on the on the expert advice,” said Travis.

“It's obviously a tragic occurrence for everybody involved, most importantly, the family. The officers and the searchers have put in some long, hard days and exhaustive efforts in the weather we have had, but everyone has been dedicated to their task. At least we will be able to provide some answers.”

Police say the investigation is now a death investigation, with the London Police Service Major Crimes section supporting the coroner’s office to investigate.