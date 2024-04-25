Warm temperatures return to the London-area forecast
It will be a frosty start to Thursday with the temperature close to the freezing mark in the morning.
Sunshine does make its way into the forecast as we move through the morning with double-digit temperatures by the afternoon.
"Beautiful conditions across the region will carry us into Friday for another sun-filled day. But clouds roll in Friday evening," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "Expect some rain showers Saturday morning... with the greatest risk window for measurable rainfall being Friday night into Saturday morning."
The temperature will jump between Thursday and Friday from a high of 13 C to a high of 19 C. Highs in the low 20s continue through the weekend and early next week.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 13. Wind chill minus 7 this morning
Thursday Night: Clear. Low minus 1.
Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
