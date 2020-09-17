LONDON, ONT -- A local radio host is literally stepping up his game to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Childcan’s annual fundraising walk called 10,000 Paces for 10,000 Faces has participants walk or run 5 kilometres to raise support, but for 97.5 Virgin Radio host J Stevens that just wasn’t enough.

“I wanted to do more,” said Stevens, so he decided to up his game, and his steps.

On Sept. 25, Stevens will make the 35 kilometre trip from Port Stanley’s Little Beach to the 97.5 Virgin Radio station on Wellington Road in London.

Stevens is aiming to bring awareness to childhood cancer, the number one disease-related cause of death in Canadian children.

He is also hoping to raise $10,000 for Childcan, a local charity that provides emotional, social and financial support to families who are facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Stevens will begin his walk at 6 a.m. and is expected to complete the journey at 2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to follow along and support Stevens’ efforts can do so by following this link.