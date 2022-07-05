Vintage bell stolen, church graffitied over Canada Day weekend

A south London church is appealing to the public to help find a vintage bell, reportedly stolen over the long weekend.

Holy Trinity St. Stephen’s Memorial Anglican Church, located at Southdale Road and Wellington Road had been using a former CN locomotive bell to ring in parishioners since 2018.

It was stolen sometime between June 30 and July 4, according to London police. The building was also tagged with graffiti.

“We have had other thefts over the past couple of years,” said the church’s rector warden Beth McKinlay. “We are saddened by each one of them as we have an active outreach commitment to the community.”

“There is no suspect information,” said London police media relations officer Sandasha Bough. “We are appealing to the public, if they happened to be in the area and saw anything suspicious, to give us a call.”

The bell had also been used as part of Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“We were so honoured to have it ring us to service every Sunday,” said McKinlay.