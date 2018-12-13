

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





Dashcam video posted to Reddit has put a new spotlight on bicycle thefts in the Forest City, and just how quickly they can happen.

The video posted to YouTube by user Louis Balfour reportedly shows a locked bicycle stolen in just seconds in the area of Trafalgar and Egerton streets just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to statistics provided by London Police, there have been 88 reported bike thefts in the city since October 1st.

The most targeted areas are near Western University and downtown.

There are a few things you can do to better protect yourself from becoming a victim.