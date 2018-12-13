Featured
Video of rapid bike theft in London, Ont. capturing attention
Marek Sutherland, CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 3:21PM EST
Dashcam video posted to Reddit has put a new spotlight on bicycle thefts in the Forest City, and just how quickly they can happen.
The video posted to YouTube by user Louis Balfour reportedly shows a locked bicycle stolen in just seconds in the area of Trafalgar and Egerton streets just before 5 p.m. Monday.
According to statistics provided by London Police, there have been 88 reported bike thefts in the city since October 1st.
The most targeted areas are near Western University and downtown.
There are a few things you can do to better protect yourself from becoming a victim.
- Choose well lit place to lock your bike up
- Make sure you lock your bike to something that can’t be easily removed.
- Record your bike’s serial number so you have it on hand. It will help Police identify it.