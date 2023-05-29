Victim remains in hospital with critical injuries after driver crashes into London, Ont. home and strikes gas line, charges laid

Multiple charges have been laid against a man London police allege stole a vehicle late last week and crashed into a home, striking a gas line and sending one person to hospital with critical injuries.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on May 26, police learned of a vehicle that was stolen from a business on Hyde Park Road, near Gainsborough Road.

Police were advised that the truck had been located at a residence on Canterbury Road, and that the suspect had struck another vehicle before hitting a gas line and then fleeing the area.

One person was injured in the crash and transported to hospital. They remain in critical condition at this time.

The vehicle and suspect male were located a short distance away, and police arrested the suspect without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts of operation while prohibited

Theft of motor vehicle

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Damage is estimated at approximately $100,000.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Monday in connection to the charges.