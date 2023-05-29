Victim remains in hospital with critical injuries after driver crashes into London, Ont. home and strikes gas line, charges laid

Emergency responders attended the scene of an incident May 26, 2023, after it was reported a truck crashed into a home, severing a natural gas line on Canterbury Road. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Emergency responders attended the scene of an incident May 26, 2023, after it was reported a truck crashed into a home, severing a natural gas line on Canterbury Road. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver