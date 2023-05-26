Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line

A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.

London police said the driver crashed through the yard of a home on Canterbury Avenue, near Windermere Road, severing a natural gas line.

Nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes while the gas situation was dealth with.

Police said the driver fled the scene, but they were apprehended a short time later.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.