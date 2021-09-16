Victim identified following fatal crash near Exeter, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Huron County OPP tell CTV News the victim of a fatal crash on Thursday morning has been identified as Kieran Stewart, 16, of Centralia.

According to police, the crash took place just before 4:15 a.m. west of Exeter, which is roughly 40 minutes north of London, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West after a sedan left the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree.

Once on scene, first responders found a deceased individual within the vehicle.

Police also confirm to CTV News that speed was a factor in the crash. Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as it remains closed for an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.