'Hate has no room in Petrolia'; mayor sends a strong message after weekend vandalism
Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosley pulled no punches during Monday’s council meeting, reacting to vandalism in the community, "This will not be tolerated. Hate has no room in Petrolia."
Four Pride-themed crosswalks were covered in white paint early Sunday morning, including one near Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School and another in front of Victoria Hall.
Victoria Hall is home to the municipal offices and Victoria Playhouse.
Loosley believes this was a premeditated act, "They took the time to roll the whole thing. And so there was this was a planned, this was a planned hatred."
Mayor Brad Loosley condemns hate-based vandalism during Monday council meeting (Source: Town of Petrolia)
Loosley was also troubled by messaging that accompanied the vandalism, "They also put a stencil ‘Fear God’ on a sidewalk."
The damage occurred just hours before a 2 p.m. matinee of the current Victoria Playhouse production, "The Ultimate Fiddler on the Loose.”
Public Works employees from the town and community volunteers turned out to help clean off the paint before guests started arriving.
(Source: Town of Petrolia)
"It was without asking,” said Petrolia’s Director of Marketing, Arts and Communications, Laurissa Ellsworth. “Our public works team was here right away. We have volunteers in our community that saw it on Facebook and were immediately down here with brooms, willing to work."
Ellsworthy feels that response reflects the true nature of the community, "It felt really warm in a moment of sadness for us."
Mayor Loosley told CTV News that he wanted to send a strong message to anyone who was being targeted by hate, or felt they were being marginalized just for being who they are, that the community would be there to support them, "I feel very strongly about this, that everyone is to be loved and welcomed in this community."
Lambton OPP put out a release Tuesday afternoon saying they are investigating the incident.
Loosley said there is video surveillance from the area that is being checked.
