Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford.

Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just esat of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.

According to police, the driver of the compact vehicle, 32-year-old Lisa Rowe-Wilson of Meaford, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two passengers from the compact vehicle, a three-year-old child and a 33-year-old adult remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.