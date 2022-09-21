Victim identified, charges laid following fatal crash in Norwich Township, Ont.

A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple serious charges after a fatal crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in Oxford County over the weekend.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 18, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving an SUV and pickup truck at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road, located in Norwich Township.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a trauma hospital via Ornge air ambulance with life- threatening injuries, and was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has since been identified as 70-year-old Dianne Hamulecki of Norwich Township.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the collision.

As a result of the investigation, a 63-year-old woman from Salford, Ont. is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation causing death

Operation while impaired causing death

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock, Ont. in relation to the charges at a later date.

