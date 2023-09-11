Veltman trial day 4: Witness testimony continues

Opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week.

Here’s what to expect on Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON TUESDAY

On Tuesday, the Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses, in which a forensic specialist with the London Police Service will continue their testimony.

CROWN DELIVERS OPENING STATEMENTS

Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Monday.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”

According to Shaikh, Veltman drove his truck “Pedal to the metal” that day, saw the family, made a U-turn on Hyde Park Road, accelerated towards them and drove his truck up onto the curb.

The Crown also intends to call evidence that shows Veltman left the scene of the accident and drove to a nearby mall and parked beside a taxi cab driver, and then told him to call police.

“I thought I needed to send a strong message,” Veltman allegedly told police, who said his actions were motivated by the damage he believed was being caused by “mass immigration.”

“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

WITNESS TESTIMONY BEGINS

Following the Crown presenting its opening statements, the first witness to be called at the trial by Shaikh was an Afzaal family member, who is not being named out of respect for the family’s privacy.

He told the jury his family was “peace loving,” and that Talat Afzaal had a masters in fine arts and took “good care of herself,” Salman “hard-working and kind,” his wife Madiha was working towards a PhD at Western University in civil engineering and Yumnah, a “sweet girl” had her life “cut short.”

Later, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

In them, Veltman’s truck can be seen driven down Hyde Park Road.

The truck leaves the frame and less than a minute later returns, accelerates and approaches the family. They were standing together at the intersection waiting to cross the busy street.

The video has been edited by the court to end at the moment of impact.

HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL TAKE?

On Sept. 8, Nathaniel Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks told CTV News London that the trial — which was originally scheduled for 12 to 14 weeks — may only need half of the allotted time.

This comes after the Crown and the defence went over the list of 40 prosecution witnesses set to testify, and after some “intense negotiations” ended up cutting down the number of witnesses.

It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

JURY SELECTION

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and two women, and two alternates were selected.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske