Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 6

Witness testimony continued on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them down with his pickup truck.

Here’s what you need to know going into Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?

On Wednesday, a Londoner testified about what she saw on June 6, 2021 from the balcony of her apartment on South Carriage Road.

Lindsay Marshall told the jury she heard “an engine rev,” drive through the intersection at Hyde Park Road, go up onto the sidewalk and drive into either a “mailbox or a sign.”

It wasn’t until an officer arrived on scene Marshall realized it was a person she saw thrown 30 to 40 feet in the air.

Later on in the day, the jury started to watch four hours of surveillance video from inside the London Police Service’s headquarters.

In the video, Veltman was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cross on it, pants and no shoes on. He was not handcuffed.

An officer described him as “cooperative” during his arrest.

Veltman shared with police that he had not consumed illegal drugs or alcohol, he was not suicidal, had no enemies in prison, is allergic to peanuts and has two previous charges for public intoxication.

WHAT IS EXPECTED ON THURDSAY?

The jury is expected to continue watching surveillance videos from inside the headquarters of the London Police Service from June 6 - 7, 2021.

The defence wants to show their client’s “progress” through the headquarters after his arrest and before his arraignment on first-degree murder charges.

Christopher Hicks told the jurors Wednesday there is four hours of video to watch.

SURVEILLANCE TAPES AND AUDIO RECORDINGS ARE PLAYED FOR THE JURY

On Tuesday, a cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher took the stand for the prosecution, while two videos and a 9-1-1 call were played for the jury.

In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck entered a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down.

The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck was Nathaniel Veltman.

In the second video, Veltman was seen pulling up beside a taxi cab. The jury heard the cab driver testify that the black pickup truck driver said to him, “Call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”

When a 9-1-1 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman.”

In the call with the dispatcher, Veltman said “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me,” and when asked if he was injured replied, “No, I did on purpose.”

Minutes later, London police arrived on scene, Veltman exited the truck, put his hands on his head and got to his knees to be arrested by two officers.

THE CROWN BEGINS ITS CASE

Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Monday.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”

“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

Following the Crown presenting its opening statements, the first witness to be called at the trial by Shaikh was an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving.”

Later, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and two women, and two alternates were selected.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.

It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske