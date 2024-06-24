Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges
A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday.
That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.
Video surveillance confirmed the identity of two suspects in relation to the incident, a 40 year old and 43 year old, both of London.
The following day at 7:30 a.m., a man was threatened with a firearm in the area of Hamilton Road and Inkerman Street before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The same vehicle and suspect was later identified in relation to a hit and run at Adelaide and Nelson streets, before being spotted in a parking lot at Commissioners Road East and Adelaide Street South.
London police later determined that the vehicle in question had been stolen earlier that morning, but had not yet been reported missing.
A witness told police that two men and a women had fled the scene, one of which matched the description given in the weapons incident.
All three people were arrested nearby and charges including arson, carrying of a concealed weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle have been laid.
