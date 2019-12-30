LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after an empty storefront on Wellington Road was heavily damaged by a vehicle late Sunday.

About 11:40 p.m., police were called to 1025 Wellington Rd. S., a busy plaza home to a book store chain and a grocery store.

They discovered the front of a former soup and sandwich restaurant had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver continued to operate the vehicle out of the parking lot and drove southbound on Wellington Road.

The vehicle was stopped by officers on Bradley Avenue and the driver was arrested.

A 50-year-old woman is facing two impaired charges.

Damaged is set at $15,000.