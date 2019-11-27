Car plows through window of south London drug store
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:43AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:50AM EST
A car drove into a London Ont. Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide and Southdale on Nov. 27, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, Ont. -- Luckily no one was hurt after a car drove into a south end drug store.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide Street and Southdale Road.
A four-door Ford hatchback can be seen fully inside the store's cosmetics section.
The driver wasn't injured but taken to hospital as a precaution.
This is the third time this store has been struck by a vehicle in the past three years.
No word if charges will be laid.
The store will be closed for the remainder of the day.
RELATED IMAGES