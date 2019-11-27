LONDON, Ont. -- Luckily no one was hurt after a car drove into a south end drug store.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide Street and Southdale Road.

A four-door Ford hatchback can be seen fully inside the store's cosmetics section.

The driver wasn't injured but taken to hospital as a precaution.

This is the third time this store has been struck by a vehicle in the past three years.

No word if charges will be laid.

The store will be closed for the remainder of the day.