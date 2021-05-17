LONDON, ONT. -- A portion of Nissouri Road just east of London, Ont. was closed until the early hours of Monday morning after a vehicle and train collided.

The crash was first reported by OPP on twitter around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear what injuries may have been sustained in the crash.

Police had Nissouri Road closed between Evelyn Drive and Dundas Street for several hours.

As of 4:15 a.m. the road way has reopened.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.