London police request public’s assistance in arson investigation
Days after a vehicle was set on fire in a south London neighbourhood, London police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious vehicle seen in the area shortly before the vehicle was found on fire.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on May 10, members of the Uniformed Division and the London Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire in the area of Rosamond Crescent and Ernest Avenue after the homeowner called 9-1-1.
The investigation was subsequently re-assigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance and located a vehicle of interest that was observed in the area shortly before the vehicle was found on fire.
Police said the vehicle is described as an older model white four-door pickup truck.
Investigators are asking any members of the public that may have been in the area between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., and who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact the London Police Service.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
