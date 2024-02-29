Iconic rocker Neil Young announced as final headliner for Rock the Park

The final piece of the puzzle is now in place for the 20th anniversary of ‘Rock the Park’ in downtown London, Ont. this summer.

On Thursday, promoters announced that rock legend Neil Young with Crazy Horse would wrap up the final night of the music festival on Saturday, July 13.

“This is only one of six Canadian dates for Neil Young, so we are over the moon,” said Brad Jones, the promoter of Rock the Park.

The 20th year for the music festival at Harris Park will run from July 10-13. Jones said they are celebrating with their biggest lineup to date.

The Wednesday headliners are Canadian rockers Nickelback, followed by country and folk artist Tyler Childers on Thursday, and hip-hop performers Nas and Ne-Yo on Friday.

Normally, Rock the Park attracts more than 40,000 music lovers, but they are expecting record numbers this summer.

“With this lineup we are expected to have some sold-out shows,” said Jones.

Tickets are available now for the first three nights by going to Rock the Park’s website.

However, if you are looking to go to the Neil Young show, tickets will go on sale on March 7.