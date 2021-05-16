Advertisement
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:40AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 6:07AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that closed a section Highbury Avenue Saturday night.
Police say emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Highbury Avenue South between Westminster Drive and Dingman Drive around 9:20 p.m.
A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Traffic Management Unit and Forensic Identification Section were on the scene.
Highbury was closed in both directions of the collision area for about eight hours as police investigated.
The investigation is being continued by the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit.