St. Clair Township still hoping to be part of Honda’s EV plants

St. Clair Township is still hoping to be in the mix for a Honda electric vehicle battery facility.

Reports indicate the Niagara Region has landed one of the Honda battery plants, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.

The reports say Honda has formed a partnership with another Japanese company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, to build Canada's first-ever lithium ion battery separator plant.

The $15 billion facility will be located in Port Colborne, near the eastern tip of Lake Erie.

It’s expected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be on hand for the announcement.

Honda is also planning to assemble electric vehicles and batteries at their existing plant in Alliston.

The company has said there would be a total of three projects related to their EV initiative, with an announcement on the third location still outstanding.

St. Clair Township, near Sarnia, was rumoured to be a possible landing spot for one of the three Honda plants.

CTV News London spoke to St. Clair Mayor Jeff Agar on Tuesday. He said he hasn't heard anything further on a possible Honda facility for his community, but is still hopeful.